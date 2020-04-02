40 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District; Warren County up to 18 cases

The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 40 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, six of which have recovered.

Barren County has one, Butler County has one, Edmonson County has five, Logan County has three, Simpson County has 12, and Warren County has 18.

Our district has one death reported from COVID-19.

The Barren River District Health Dept. says they ask that every Barren River District resident take initiative by reporting large gatherings and non-compliance by calling the State Reporting Hotline: 1-833-597-2337, BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line: 270-781-8039, or reporting

online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER.

It is crucial that we all continue to practice social distancing and follow guidelines from the state, Governor Andy Beshear, and the CDC.

On March 30, Governor Andy Beshear issued Executive Order 2020-258 proclaiming a state of emergency relating to travel.

The executive order instructs Kentuckians to do the following:

1) Residents of the Commonwealth of Kentucky are instructed not to travel into any other state, except:

a) When required by employment;

b) To obtain groceries, medicine, or other necessary supplies;

c) To seek or obtain care by a licensed healthcare provider;

d) To provide care for the elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons; or

e) When required by court order.

2) Residents of the Commonwealth of Kentucky currently located in another state for a reason other than those

identified in Section l (a-e) of this order, must, upon their return to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, self-quarantine

for 14 days.

3) Nothing in this order should be interpreted to interfere with or infringe on the powers of the legislative and judicial

branches to perform their constitutional duties or exercise their authority.

