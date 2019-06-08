400 mile sale across Kentucky's historic Hwy 68

If you're looking for collectibles, antiques, or just rare finds then you have 400 miles of sales across Kentucky Hwy 68 to shop.

The 15th annual 400-mile sale across Kentucky is taking place this weekend beginning just outside of Paducah all the way to the Ohio state line.

Hundreds of yard sales, shops with sidewalk sales were set up all throughout the state today and several in the Bowling Green and Russellville areas.

"We do this as kind of a family project. Our daughters go through a lot of the stuff we accumulate over the years and clean it up, price it, put it out and it is kind of family time we enjoy three days, once a year, doing this," said Wayne Overholt who has set up a store on Russellville Road for the past several years.

Organizers of the event say it brings in shoppers from over 30 states and a number of countries each year.

More sales will be up and running Sunday for the last day.

For a list of sale locations click Here.

