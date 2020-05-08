45 WKU Student-Athletes received C-USA Commissioner's Academic Medal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A total of 45 WKU student-athletes have earned the 2019-20 Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal for maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or better during the 2019-20 academic year, the league announced Friday.
Twelve WKU sports programs were honored by the conference, with Lady Topper Soccer leading the way with 11 honorees.
On Thursday, 163 WKU student-athletes earned Commissioner's Honor Roll recognition from Conference USA for maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
Over the 2019 calendar year, 72 student-athletes have earned their degrees from WKU with a combined grade point average of over 3.15.
WKU Athletics has also maintained the highest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) in program history at 85.
BASEBALL
- Sam McElreath
- Dalton Mesaris
- Jackson Swiney
FOOTBALL
- John Haggerty
- Jared Nash
- Malik Staples
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- Charles Bassey
- Camron Justice
- Carson Williams
MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY
- Jacob Skillman
- Zach Skillman
MEN'S GOLF
- Tom Bevington
- Jack Poole
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
- Alexis Brewer
- Dee Givens
- Sandra Skinner
WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY
- Kaia Enevoldsen
- Lauren Roby
- Jenna Vaughn
- Haley Webb
WOMEN'S GOLF
- Caroline Cavin
- Megan Clarke
- Mary Joiner
- Lizzie Loy
WOMEN'S SOCCER
- Logan Barber
- Kaylyn Bryant
- Ansley Cate
- Sydney Ernst
- Katie Erwin
- Aleksandra Kozovic
- Ashley Leonard
- Chelsea Moore
- Kerragan Mulzer
- Isidora Pekez
- Afton Schraml
SOFTBALL
- Jordan Strauss
- Paige Carter
- Morgan McElroy
- Macy Murphy
WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
- Audrey Griffin
- Nicole Ogorek
VOLLEYBALL
- Paige Briggs
- Sophia Cerino
- Katie Isenbarger
- Jennifer Rush
