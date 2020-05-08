45 WKU Student-Athletes received C-USA Commissioner's Academic Medal

A total of 45 WKU student-athletes have earned the 2019-20 Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal for maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or better during the 2019-20 academic year, the league announced Friday.

Twelve WKU sports programs were honored by the conference, with Lady Topper Soccer leading the way with 11 honorees.

On Thursday, 163 WKU student-athletes earned Commissioner's Honor Roll recognition from Conference USA for maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

Over the 2019 calendar year, 72 student-athletes have earned their degrees from WKU with a combined grade point average of over 3.15.

WKU Athletics has also maintained the highest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) in program history at 85.

BASEBALL

- Sam McElreath

- Dalton Mesaris

- Jackson Swiney

FOOTBALL

- John Haggerty

- Jared Nash

- Malik Staples

MEN'S BASKETBALL

- Charles Bassey

- Camron Justice

- Carson Williams

MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

- Jacob Skillman

- Zach Skillman

MEN'S GOLF

- Tom Bevington

- Jack Poole

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

- Alexis Brewer

- Dee Givens

- Sandra Skinner

WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

- Kaia Enevoldsen

- Lauren Roby

- Jenna Vaughn

- Haley Webb

WOMEN'S GOLF

- Caroline Cavin

- Megan Clarke

- Mary Joiner

- Lizzie Loy

WOMEN'S SOCCER

- Logan Barber

- Kaylyn Bryant

- Ansley Cate

- Sydney Ernst

- Katie Erwin

- Aleksandra Kozovic

- Ashley Leonard

- Chelsea Moore

- Kerragan Mulzer

- Isidora Pekez

- Afton Schraml

SOFTBALL

- Jordan Strauss

- Paige Carter

- Morgan McElroy

- Macy Murphy

WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD

- Audrey Griffin

- Nicole Ogorek

VOLLEYBALL

- Paige Briggs

- Sophia Cerino

- Katie Isenbarger

- Jennifer Rush

