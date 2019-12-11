48 nursing students in Glasgow participated in pinning ceremony

The honored nursing profession welcomed a few new nurses to the region Wednesday.

Friends and family gathered at the the Cave City Convention Center to watch as the nursing students at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) were honored at a pinning ceremony.

48 Registered nurses are participating in the pinning ceremony today. This tradition has been producing highly trained nurses for the region since they 1950’s. pic.twitter.com/xTFsCOye33 — Kaley Skaggs (@kaley_news) December 11, 2019

The Glasgow campus ceremony honored 48 registered nurses with their pins.

"I think to be a nurse means that you have to be willing to put others before yourself. You have to be able, because you are going to be able to take care of people when they can no longer take care of themselves. So you have to be able to put other people's needs first," said Angie Harlan, Dean of Allied Health and Nursing.

The pinning has been a tradition in the region since the 1950s, producing highly trained nurses for the region.