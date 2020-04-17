48-year-old Franklin father dies from coronavirus, family urges people to take this serious

Simpson County has lost two of its own to COVID-19. The most recent, a 48-year-old Franklin man with underlying health issues.

Family describes Homer "Bubba" Wix as a man who'd do anything for anyone. Known as Bubba, the number one Dallas Cowboys fan and father of four loved his family so much.

He was taken to the hospital at the end of March where he spent two weeks there until he passed away after midnight on Monday.

"I got a call that said, my daddy was gone," said his daughter, Samantha Kent.

The family says he was on and off a ventilator during his entire hospital stay.

"There was changes, ups and downs all throughout every single day. We never really knew which way it would go," said Kent.

Meanwhile, they say they have no idea where he got the virus. He had underlying health issues, so other people shopped for him. They say he only went to the grocery store one time, and it could have been where he contracted the deadly virus.

"He only went out one time all the other times' people were going out for him that way he wouldn't catch anything, but he went out only one simple time and he caught it and now he's not hearing," said his other daughter, Jasmine Wix.

The family wants people to take all the CDC and government's recommendations seriously, as it could save a life.

"The regulations are put into place for a reason and if we had all of those steps before all of this happen then that could have made a difference," said Kent.

The community of Franklin helped fully the fund the funeral for the family, and Bubba will be laid to rest Saturday. The funeral will be at Krofton Funeral Home.

"A lot of times the ones that get infected are the innocent ones," said Bubba's brother, Daryl Huff. "Please take this seriously."