5 things you can do to fight the corona crisis

FIVE THINGS YOU CAN DO TO FIGHT THE CORONA CRISIS

In these times of uncertainty, you have the power to do good for many.

As social distancing and self-quarantine continues on, it is easy to feel isolated. But we are never truly alone in our human community, and we are at our best when we step up to help each other.

Here are five things you can do to fight in the face of COVID-19:

1. Donate to United Way COVID-19 Community Crisis Response and Recovery Fund.

Your gift supports community resources that serve struggling individuals and families. As unemployment spikes, it’s harder than ever for many people to cover the rent, keep the lights on or feed their families.

As food pantries and other community resources are inundated, donations to United Way’s COVID-19 Crisis Response and Recovery Fund helps keep vital relief services accessible.

2. Direct people to 2-1-1.

Here locally we are servicing a ten-county area, including: Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, and Warren.

Our expert 2-1-1 specialists are providing real-time updates on what to do for those who’ve lost wages or jobs, and are getting referrals for food, rent, utilities and other vital needs. f you know someone who is struggling, or just looking for a source of reliable information, tell them to call 2-1-1 or 1-844-966-0906. For friends or family members outside our region encourage them to visit 211.org.

3. Spare something for the food pantries.

As stores run out of bulk food and toilet paper, food pantries are struggling to fill their shelves, even as more people are coming in for help. Consider donating what you can spare, especially non-perishable food and toiletries.

4. Call or write your friends and family.

Loneliness can be as damaging to one's health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. However, even during isolation with modern technology we can stay connected. Checking in on friends and family is more than polite right now; it’s essential. And don’t forget to check in on your elderly neighbors or others living alone.

5. Take care of your mental health.

If you’re at home, keep trying new hobbies, try out arts and crafts, pick up an old musical instrument, organize family game nights, and step outside for fresh air and exercise. You can’t take care of others unless you take care of yourself. Even in these uncertain times, no one is powerless to make a difference. Small acts, taken together across the country, can change the course of the pandemic, bolster those facing economic challenges, and protect the most vulnerable among us.

The United Way of Southern Kentucky is here to help.