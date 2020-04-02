5-year-old Naiya Garner celebrates victory over cancer

5-year-old Naiya Garner is celebrating. Members of her close knit community drove by her home, honking and waving, as she claims an 850 day old victory.

"When I was there I was really, really really, really sick," said Naiya.

"The worst feeling you could imagine. Those are the words [cancer] you would never want to hear about yourself, let alone your child," said Naiya's mother, Ashley Garner.

At only 2-years-old, Naiya was diagnosed with Leukemia. 850 days later, even in the midst of a global pandemic, Naiya celebrates no more chemotherapy.

"You know when things happen people always say hold your kids closer, or hug your loved ones tighter. Hopefully that sticks, sometimes we kinda just go on about life," said Ashley.

As Nayia's immune system continues to heal, her mother is keeping a close eye as the coronavirus continues to spread.

"We don't see anybody, no family. No visitors. We pretty much must kinda stay inside or in the yard," said Ashley.

Cherishing our loved ones and holding them a little tighter, during these uncertain times.

"It's always making sure that every moment is precious," said Ashley.

