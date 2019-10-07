$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Bowling Green

A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Bowling Green for Saturday night’s drawing. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball to win the game’s third prize.

The winning numbers for the October 5 drawing were 6 – 14 – 36 – 51 – 54 and Powerball 4.

The winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Speedway #9626, 1220 Broadway Avenue.

This retailer will receive $500 for selling the ticket.

The Kentucky Lottery encourages the winner to sign the back of their ticket. They have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $80 million with an estimated cash option of $57.2 million.