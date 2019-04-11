Senate leader McConnell wants bipartisan immigration talks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it's time for bipartisan talks aimed at resolving immigration and border security problems.

McConnell made the statement to reporters as the number of migrants trying to enter the U.S. through the southwestern border has surged to the highest levels in a dozen years. President Donald Trump has responded by shaking up his team atop the Department of Homeland Security, complaining that U.S. asylum laws and too lax and asserting without evidence that the country is "full."

McConnell said he wants talks to address asylum, border security and "as many of these problems as we can agree to solve."

The prospects for holding such talks and their success are murky. Congress has been trying to address these issues for decades, and Democrats deeply distrust Trump.