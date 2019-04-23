Man pleads guilty to collecting dead father's Social Security checks for 10 years

A Pike County man did not report his father's death and collected his Social Security checks for almost a decade.

The Herald-Leader reports that William Cummins pleaded guilty last week to stealing $115,172 from the Social Security Administration.

The crime allegedly happened between late 2008 and March 2018.

Cummins accessed his father's account online to change the direct deposit information. He also used a debit card authorized through the federal agency.

Cummins is expected to make restitution as part of his plea deal. He will be sentenced in August. He is currently in the Pike County Detention Center.

