You can stay in a giant potato for $200 a night

It might sound half-baked, but people are paying big money to stay in a giant faux potato in the middle of a 400-acre Idaho field.

You can find it on Airbnb under Big Idaho Potato Hotel.

The description reads: "Stay in a 6-ton potato! This is the original potato that traveled countless miles across the country for the Idaho Potato Commission on the back of a semi-truck!"

The property has room for two guests with 1 bedroom, 1 bath, an indoor fireplace and air conditioning. Its dimensions are 28 feet long, 12 feet wide and 11.5 feet tall.

The giant spud that became the Big Idaho Potato Hotel used to be a promotional showpiece for the Idaho Potato Commission.

It rolled back and forth across the United States for six years before it was retired.

The commission gave the tater to Kristie Wolfe, who used to work as an ambassador for the organization and already runs two other Airbnb properties.

"It was always in my game plan," Wolfe told the Idaho Stateman. "I had the perfect lot, and someday I was going to get that potato and turn it into something cool."

For the Idaho Potato Commission, turning the Big Idaho Potato Truck into a hotel room is no strange mash-up.

"If you put it in a museum that's one thing, but if you put it out here near Mountain Home (south of Boise), it's a way of inviting people to experience Idaho in a unique way," Frank Muir, CEO of the Idaho Potato Commission, told the Statesman.

Wolfe's new venture is off to a good start, the Big Idaho Potato Hotel is completely booked until early June.

And that's no small potatoes.

