Two killed, four others shot on UNC Charlotte campus

Two people were killed and four others shot on the University of North Carolina Charlotte campus Tuesday evening. One person was taken into custody, according to police sources.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. An alert, sent by UNCC Emergency Management said shots were reported near the Kennedy Hall building. The alert told students to “Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and emergency.uncc.edu.”

Police sources told WBTV two people were killed. Medics later confirmed the two killed. Medics said two other victims with life-threatening injures and two more with non-life-threatening injuries were rushed to Carolinas Medical Center.

No names have been released.

Other students took shelter as the alerts were coming out.

The colleges’ website said the campus was on lockdown. A heavy response of emergency personnel could be seen around the campus.

Officers swept the campus after the shooting.

There is no official word about the person reportedly taken into custody.

Students were directed to 8600 University City Boulevard to be reunited with their families.

Congressman Richard Hudson, who represents NC’s 8th District, released a statement about the shooting just before 7 p.m.

“Renee and I are heartbroken to see this violence in our community and at my alma mater,” said Hudson. “We are grateful for the quick and selfless action of first responders and police. Our thoughts and prayers are with victims, their families, and the entire 49er community. I will continue to monitor the situation and pray for the safety of all on campus.”

No further information has been released.

