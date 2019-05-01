Instagram tests hiding public like counts

Instagram will soon test a new idea that you may or may not like.

The popular photo sharing app, owned by Facebook, is testing a feature that will hide the total amount of "likes" on photos and videos.

The testing will start only in Canada later this week.

The owner of the post will be able to see the number of likes, but their followers will not.

An Instagram spokesperson says this will put the main focus on the photos and videos instead of the amount of likes.

There is not word on if the idea will spread internationally, but if it does they say this could cause problems for social media influencers who are getting paid for the amount of likes their posts get.