Authorities ID hiker killed in Appalachian Trail attack

Federal authorities have released the identity of a hiker who was stabbed to death in an attack on the Appalachian Trail in southwestern Virginia.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said 43-year-old Ronald S. Sanchez Jr. of Oklahoma died of injuries he received Saturday.

James Jordan of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, has been charged with murder and assault with intent to murder for allegedly attacking Sanchez and a female hiker.

Authorities said Jordan had repeatedly threatened four hikers before chasing them with a knife. Two managed to escape.

Authorities have not identified the wounded female hiker, who remains hospitalized.

Hikers had complained to authorities in southwestern Virginia and in Tennessee in recent weeks about Jordan allegedly threatening them.

A federal judge has ordered Jordan to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.