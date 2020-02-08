50's To Return To End The Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, February 8, 2020

Saturday we cleared out by the afternoon and sunshine made a return. Skies stay clear tonight, allowing for some sunshine to begin Sunday. The second half of the weekend looks windy and warmer, with highs jumping into the upper 50s. We stay mild next week, but several rain chances are on the board. The first system arrives late Sunday night into Monday morning. Another system moves in with more rain late Wednesday into Thursday. At this time, Valentines Day (Friday) looks rain-free.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low 26, winds SE-4

SUNDAY: Sunshine Giving Way to Clouds

High 57, Low 48, winds S-15, G-30

MONDAY: Rain Likely Especially in the Morning

High 54, Low 41, winds S-10

