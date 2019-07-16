50th anniversary landing of Apollo 11 to be celebrated in Bowling Green

Saturday, July 20 marks the day that "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind" was made 50 years ago.

In commemoration of that first time humans landed on the moon, in Bowling Green, folks can celebrate at WKU in and around Hardin Planetarium.

A free festival will celebrate the landing of Apollo 11, a huge move toward the exploration of space.

"I think we must have something built into our DNA that wants to know who we are in the larger scope of things -- what our place is in the universe," said Ronn Kistler, coordinator of Hardin Planetarium. "Exploration, I think, will continue -- as long as there are people looking to find out who they are and how they fit."

The planetarium itself will have movie screenings throughout the day as well as some plays in the evening.

Outside, families can take part in building and launching rockets, try their knowledge at a moon landing trivia contest and many other activities.

Food trucks will also be present.

The film screenings start at 1 p.m. while the activities festival is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the planetarium's website.