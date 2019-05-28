"Very low" oxygen levels cause fish deaths in Warren County

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife are investigating what caused low oxygen levels in the area of Clear Fork Creek and in the Gasper River at Jackson Bridge Road, which resulted in many fish deaths.

"We are continuing to investigate, working with the Division of Water. As of right now, we do not know what caused the fish to die," said Kevin Kelly, spokesman for Kentucky Fish & Wildlife.

Emergency response teams from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet were on site, collecting water samples. Officials say the PH in the water was fine, but the oxygen level was very low.

"The Division of Water will do a more complete water testing, that probably will give an indication of what was in the water that caused the oxygen level to plummet," said John Mura, Director of Communication for Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.

Mura added, "I wouldn't say this is common at all. It does unfortunately happen occasionally."

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife could not give an estimate at this time as to how many fish were found dead.

"We'll let nature take it's course. The flow of the river and the waterways will naturally take some of the fish downstream and some of them will be consumed by other animals in the river," said Kelly.

One local who saw the dead fish on Gasper River said there were "thousands upon thousands" of dead fish and even some crawdads. She did however note that turtles were still alive and breathing.