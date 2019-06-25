Carrie Underwood's baby loves her singing. Dad's, not so much

Everyone's a critic.

Carrie Underwood, left, and Mike Fisher arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers)

Jacob Bryan, the 5-month-old baby of singer Carrie Underwood and former NHL player Mike Fisher, clearly prefers one parent to the other when it comes to singing.

In a sweet video posted to Underwood's Instagram account, both parents sing to little Jacob.

Dad's singing brings the baby to tears.

But when the Grammy-winning singer belts it out, her son's crying stops.

To be fair, the deck was probably stacked against Fisher, who offered his own excuse for failing to entertain Jacob.

"The real reason is he was hungry and wanted your food. #notmysinging," dad said in a response clearly directed at his wife.

The video's a social media sensation. It's been watched more than 2.5 million times.

It even caught the attention of Justin Timberlake.

"Greatest thing I've seen all year," he said in an Instagram reply.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.