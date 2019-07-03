Dutch beat Swedes to set up Women's World Cup final with US

The Netherlands will play the United States for the Women's World Cup title after Jackie Groenen sealed a 1-0 victory over Sweden in extra time on Wednesday night.

A slick passing sequence ended in the 99th minute with Groenen driving a shot from outside the penalty area past goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl.

The goal that broke the deadlock in a sweltering stadium set up a meeting between the European champions and the reigning world champions.

And it means that for the first time since 2003, the final will include two female coaches. With Jill Ellis coaching the U.S. and Sarina Wiegman in charge of the Netherlands, the run of three finals featuring a male coach comes to an end.

Progress for the Dutch women has been rapid. They only debuted at the World Cup in 2015 -- reaching the round of 16 -- but followed it up by winning the European Championship on home soil in 2017.

The Swedes will have to settle for bronze if they can beat England on Saturday in Nice.

