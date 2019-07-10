Sheriff: Ky. boy, 11, walks 8 miles from home after grandmother kicks him out

Laurel County authorities have arrested a woman after deputies say her grandson walked eight miles from his home after being kicked out.

Patricia Rose is accused of kicking her grandson out of a home early Wednesday morning (Photo: Laurel County Detention Center)

Authorities responded to a business early Wednesday morning after an 11-year-old was found walking in the area.

Investigators learned the boy and his grandmother, 57-year-old Patricia Rose, got in an argument at their home and Rose told the boy to leave at 1:30 a.m.

Deputies believe the boy walked from the home into London, Kentucky without the grandmother making an attempt to locate him. The grandmother has custody of the child.

The child was unharmed.

Rose was arrested and charged with criminal abuse. She was placed in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Social services placed the child with other family members.

Copyright 2019 WKYT. All rights reserved.