Fugitive captured after passing gas loud enough to alert police officers

Police in Liberty, Missouri, say they were able to find a fugitive who was hiding after the wanted man passed gas loud enough to alert nearby officers.

The Clay County Missouri's Sheriff's Office said in a social media post the suspect was wanted on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, reported WCSC.

"We've gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out!" the sheriff's office said in a statement.

