Man gets 99 years in prison for kicking police officer

A jury handed down a 99-year sentence after repeat offender Donnie Mills assaulted a Denison police officer in April.

Bodycam footage showed the moment the 59-year-old kicked Officer Chris Bell inside a local hospital.

On April 26, Bell clocked Mills speeding on Highway 91.

Bell pulled Mills over and said he smelled alcohol on his breath, which Mills said he admitted to drinking earlier in the day.

Mills was arrested for driving while intoxicated and was taken to a local hospital for a blood sample.

Inside the hospital, Mills started to threaten Bell. Moments later, Mills was placed on a gurney for a blood sample, that was when he kicked Mills in the face.

Bell was not seriously hurt and did not need medical attention.

The blood sample showed Mills' blood alcohol content was nearly two and a half times the legal limit.

This was not Mills’ first run-in with the law. He has been to prison for drugs, burglary, aggravated assault on a public servant and felony DWI.

"He has a 40-year criminal history going back starting in 1979 with his first DWI, and he has been to the penitentiary for five different felonies," said Assistant District Attorney Don Hoover.

The verdict was handed down by the jury Wednesday morning after one day of deliberations.

"The Grayson County jury, the citizens of Grayson County have a zero-tolerance for violence on peace officers. I think that's a loud and clear message. This defendant will have the rest of his life to think about his actions," said Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith.

Smith says Mills will be up for parole in 24 years.

