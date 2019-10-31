Officers participate in 'No Shave November' for Allen County Special Olympics

Starting on November 1st the Scottsville Police Department and Allen County Sheriffs Department will be participating in "No Shave November."

The officers will make a minimum of $20 pledge to participate.

If you are interested in donating to this cause please see an officer with the SPD or the ACSO,

The Money raised will benefit the Allen County Special Olympics.

Two winners will be chosen at the end of November to whoever raises the most money and who has the best beard.

Scottsville Police Department and Allen County Sheriffs Department will be asking for your help in voting.