Nat's Outdoor Sports accepting donations for Bikes for Kids Program

For 25 years Nat's Outdoor Sports has provided bikes to kids in need for Christmas.

In partnership with the local Jaycees, The Boys and Girls Club, and several sponsors, the program gives new life to bicycles no longer in use.

It is easy to donate, simply bring any slightly used bike to Nat's, they do the necessary repairs, and then they supply the organizations with bikes for distribution.

In the 25 years of the program, they have provided more than 4,500 bikes to kids in the community.

"It feels really good, I mean, 4,500 bikes is a lot of bikes. The fact that we even have, that people have that many bikes to donate is amazing, so it feels really good," said Mara Hoagland, with Nat's Outdoor Sports.

Nat's is accepting bike donations the entire month of November.

Officials say if you know a kid who is in need of a bicycle you can request one through the local Jaycees.

