Single vehicle accident on Russellville Road and University Blvd causes power outage

Nearly 5,000 people are without power from South Point, Ohio to Ashland, Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- Officials have confirmed a car accident on the corner of University Blvd and Russellville Road.

The accident has caused two breakers to lock open out of BGMU's South Bowling Green Substation impacting approximately 600 customers.

Officials say crews are en route.

 
