McConnell: Bevin 'had a good 4 years,' but likely lost

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pauses outside the Senate chamber to speak to reporters when asked about the race for Kentucky governor, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The race for governor in deeply Republican Kentucky was too close to call despite a last-minute boost from President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Updated: Mon 11:51 AM, Nov 11, 2019

GHENT, Ky. (AP) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin "had a good four years," but he says a review of Bevin's narrow reelection defeat is unlikely to change the outcome.

Bevin trailed Democrat Andy Beshear by about 5,000 votes in the Nov. 5 election. A re-canvass of votes is scheduled Thursday.

McConnell was in Carroll County on Monday to tout a US-Spain treaty he helped pass that cut the taxes for the North American Stainless plant.

While there, McConnell said he's "sorry Matt came up short." He says the re-canvass is unlikely to change the election results, and that "barring a dramatic reversal on the re-canvass, we'll have a new governor in three weeks."

Bevin has cited voting irregularities in the governor's race but has not provided evidence.

Read the original version of this article at https:.

 