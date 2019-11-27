Grayson County man jailed after threatening estranged girlfriend

One man is jailed after kicking in the door of his estranged girlfriend's apartment in Grayson County.

Deputies responded to an apartment in the limits of Clarkson where the victim told them William Vanover had texted her threatening to burn her apartment down.

Authorities saw the door had been kicked in and someone had tried to set fire to a pile of blankets that had been piled on the floor.

Officials say Vanover was at the apartment when they arrived.

He is charged with burglary, 11 counts of wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, and arson.