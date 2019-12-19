Bike Giveaway at Parker Bennett Curry Elementary School

Christmas is only six days away, but some kids at Parker Bennett Curry Elementary received some special gifts tonight.After the school's holiday concert, 2 kids from each grade were given a free bicycle and helmet.

This is the twentieth year bikes have been given from the Evening Stars, who also sponsored the event.Other sponsors included fraternities, sororities, and law firms.

The bikes were given to kids who work hard and attend school.

"We just want them to know that if you work hard, you will get something out of it," says Evening Stars Trustee Kennetha Bryant.

"We just want them to know that they are special to us."

"I had a parent come up to me and say to me, you have made my child's Christmas. So, those moments are special to us." says Parker-Bennett-Curry principal Delvagus Jackson.

Bryant and everyone would to like to thank all the sponsors for helping put this giveaway together.

