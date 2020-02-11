In 2015 audio, Bloomberg advocates targeting minorities

Michael Bloomberg is under fire for resurfaced comments in which he says the way to bring down murder rates is to "put a lot of cops" in minority neighborhoods because that's where "all the crime is."

The businessman and former New York mayor made the comments at a 2015 appearance at the Aspen Institute, as part of an overall defense of his support for the controversial "stop and frisk" policing tactic that has been found to disproportionately affect minorities.

Bloomberg also says to "get the guns out of the kids hands," police must "throw em against the wall and frisk em."