Florida could extend time for NCAA on student-athlete pay

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida lawmakers are slowing down a move to give college athletes the right to profit from endorsement deals. That would give the NCAA more time to address the issue of compensation for the 450,000 athletes under its purview. The Florida Legislature appears on track to follow in the heels of California, which last year enacted a first-in-the-nation law allowing student athletes to make money off their names much like professional athletes now do. While the California law won't go into effect until 2023, the proposal in Florida would have become law this summer. But a state Senate committee on Monday sought to delay the law so the NCAA has more time to resolve the matter on its own.