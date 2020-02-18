Trump commutes ex-Gov. Blagojevich's sentence, calls it 'ridiculous'

President Donald Trump has commuted the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, and he says he has pardoned former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik and granted clemency to financier Michael Milken.

Blagojevich, a 63-year-old Democrat, is expected to walk out of prison later Tuesday.

The former governor was convicted of political corruption in 2010, just months after he appeared on Trump’s reality TV show, “Celebrity Apprentice."

Trump made the announcements Tuesday as he departed Washington en route to California and other western points.