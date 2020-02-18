Democrats diverge on outreach to anti-abortion swing voters

Even as Democrats shift leftward on abortion rights, the issue remains a potential hurdle for their efforts to connect with Catholics and other devout voters who want to see the government play a role in limiting abortions.

And Democratic candidates have diverged recently on the question of whether abortion opponents are welcome in their party.

Bernie Sanders said that "being pro-choice is an absolutely essential part of being a Democrat," while his rival Amy Klobuchar said that anti-abortion Democrats "are part of our party."

Klobuchar has a strong voting record in favor of abortion rights, but some abortion opponents still lauded her for extending a hand to those on the other side of the issue.