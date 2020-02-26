Woman's body found in a Scott County storage facility

The former boyfriend of a missing Kentucky woman has been indicted on murder and robbery charges, and police say remains believed to be hers were found in a storage facility.

News outlets report the indictment was handed down Tuesday by a Scott County grand jury.

It charges 53-year-old Joseph Hicks with killing 32-year-old Sheena Baxter on Valentine's Day.

Georgetown police said in a Facebook post that police searched a Richmond storage facility Tuesday afternoon and found what they believe is Baxter's remains.

Hicks was already in jail after being arrested last week on charges of filing a false police report and tampering with evidence.

Authorities say an autopsy will be performed today on the body.

