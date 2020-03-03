East Nashville struck by overnight tornado, residents survey damage

In East Nashville, business owners and storm survivors are walking the streets of their neighborhood after a tornado ravaged the area overnight.

Rubble is strewn on the sides of the road, mud and pools of water remaining while some structures do not.

Officials continue to confirm further fatalities found in the area as other crews are at work of restoring traffic signals.

Tennessee emergency management officials say at least 40 buildings were destroyed and at least 19 people were killed.

The sun is bright and the temperature mild as people walk slowly up and down Main Street, some with their belongings, others with their cell phones, photographing some of the destruction.

This is what Main Street and Mcferrin look like here in #EastNashville after the overnight #tornado. @Cory13News and I are here where crews are working to restore a light signal amidst power cables and rubble surrounding the area. pic.twitter.com/Fnfa2bIan3 — Madison Martin (@madison13news) March 3, 2020

Pictures from East Nashville near Main St. Multiple business damaged, including The Basement East. Several homes in this area damaged, as well. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/vLHRD015tx — Cory McCauley 13 News (@Cory13News) March 3, 2020

Nashville Mayor John Cooper was surveying the damage Tuesday morning at Robert Churchwell Museum Magnet Elementary. He said the school district is working on a relocation plan for students, teachers, and staff. He will continue to assess damage to the city throughout the day.

Nashville is hurting, and our community has been devastated. My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones. Be sure to lend a helping hand to a neighbor in need, and let's come together as a community once more. Together, we will get through this and come out stronger. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) March 3, 2020

President Trump announced a trip to Tennessee to tour damage on Friday.

