East Nashville struck by overnight tornado, residents survey damage

Updated: Tue 11:20 AM, Mar 03, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WBKO) - In East Nashville, business owners and storm survivors are walking the streets of their neighborhood after a tornado ravaged the area overnight.

Rubble is strewn on the sides of the road, mud and pools of water remaining while some structures do not.

Officials continue to confirm further fatalities found in the area as other crews are at work of restoring traffic signals.

Tennessee emergency management officials say at least 40 buildings were destroyed and at least 19 people were killed.

The sun is bright and the temperature mild as people walk slowly up and down Main Street, some with their belongings, others with their cell phones, photographing some of the destruction.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper was surveying the damage Tuesday morning at Robert Churchwell Museum Magnet Elementary. He said the school district is working on a relocation plan for students, teachers, and staff. He will continue to assess damage to the city throughout the day.

President Trump announced a trip to Tennessee to tour damage on Friday.

