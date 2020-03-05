Schumer: I 'shouldn't have used' threatening words on court

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says he "should not have used the words I used" when he said that two Supreme Court justices would "pay the price" for their decisions on an abortion case.

Schumer is responding after his Republican colleagues strongly criticized him and after Chief Justice John Roberts said the words were "inappropriate" and "dangerous."

Schumer directed the comments on Wednesday at Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh at the rally while a significant abortion case was being argued at the high court.

Schumer says he made the comments because he feels passionately about protecting abortion rights.