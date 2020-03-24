India's 1.3 billion locked down as US reaches virus aid deal

NEW DELHI (AP) -- The world's largest democracy is under the world's biggest lockdown, with India's 1.3 billion people ordered to stay home in a bid to stop the coronavirus. In the U.S., lawmakers and the White House have agreed on a $2 trillion domestic aid package. India's move is aimed at keeping the virus from spreading and overwhelming its fragile health care system as it has done in parts of Europe, where infections are still surging. New York, meanwhile, is scrambling to set up thousands of new hospital beds, and organizers have delayed the Tokyo Olympics until next year.