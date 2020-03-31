A century ago, sports rises from ravages of war and disease

The world in 1919 was hardly a place for fun and games. A war like no other had ravaged Europe, killing untold millions and leaving the continent devastated. The Spanish Flu pandemic was waning but still wreaking its horrors, with some 50 million people dead worldwide, including 675,000 in the United States. But hundreds of thousands of troops from various countries were still in Europe. With the war over, they were bored. And so was born an international competition like no other. The Inter-Allied Games would bring together nations weary of war in some traditional _ and not so traditional _ sports.