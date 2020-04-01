Why health experts aren't warning about coronavirus in food

Health experts say there's no evidence the new coronavirus is spread through food.

That's because organisms take different biological paths to sicken people.

Germs like E. coli have to be strong enough to survive stomach acids and attach to cells in digestive tracts.

Respiratory viruses like COVID-19 generally attach to cells in the respiratory tract.

And experts say the main way the virus spreads is through person-to-person contact and air droplets from coughing, sneezing and other flying saliva.

Experts note the virus is new and still being studied, but that there's no evidence yet to indicate it spreads through food.