Taylor Swift donation will help Nashville record store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Pop superstar Taylor Swift is helping out a Nashville record store closed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grimey's co-owner Doyle Davis says the store got a call last week from Swift's publicist asking how Swift could help. It was the just after Nashville's mayor issued a stay-at-home order, and Davis was sending all the employees home. Swift's donation will provide direct relief to the store's 10 full time employees and three months of the health care costs for the store's group insurance plan. Davis says it gives him a sense of security knowing "my people are taken care of."