Global stocks lower on US job losses, pricier oil

BEIJING (AP) -- Global stock markets are lower after soaring U.S. job losses tempered enthusiasm over a possible deal to stabilize oil prices amid anxiety over the global slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic. London and Frankfurt opened lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Tokyo ended unchanged after spending part of the day in negative territory. The U.S. government reported 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits this week, raising the number thrown out of work over the past month to nearly 10 million. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index rose 2.3% overnight and benchmark U.S. oil jumped nearly 25% after President Donald Trump tweeted that he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to dial back their price war.