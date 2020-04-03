New mask guidance could strain supply, test limits of market

The Trump administration's expected new guidance that many people in the United States should start wearing face coverings when in public is raising concern that it could lead to a sudden run on masks.

Americans who were previously told that face coverings weren't necessary or even advisable are expected to get new guidelines from the federal government.

Some in the country already had begun acquiring or creating face masks of their own even before this week.

But the administration's new guidance is expected to apply to people in areas of the country hit hard by the coronavirus and is likely to test the market's ability to accommodate a surge in demand.