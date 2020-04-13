Aquarium seals must be wondering: Who's that masked trainer?

BOSTON (AP) -- Humans can't always recognize each other in face masks, so imagine the confusion that wild animals in captivity must feel. At the New England Aquarium in Boston, workers who feed and train Atlantic harbor seals have been donning masks as a safeguard. They say they want to avoid the unlikely scenario of unknowingly infecting the animals with the coronavirus. Concerns rose last week after a tiger at New York's Bronx zoo tested positive for the virus. Marine mammals supervisor Patty Schilling says staff are working with the seals to get them used to seeing once-familiar human keepers in masks.