Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 19 people

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) -- Strong storms pounding the Deep South have killed at least 19 people in Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas and South Carolina. Dozens more have been pulled from damaged buildings and taken to hospitals. Ten states have been under flash flood, tornado and thunderstorm warnings and watches overnight. Around 750,000 customers are without electricity. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said when he declared a state of emergency that "this is not how anyone wants to celebrate Easter." The National Weather Service tallied hundreds of reports of downed trees, many puncturing roofs and damaging power lines. The storm front is moving now into the mid-Atlantic states.