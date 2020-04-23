Supreme Court sides with government in immigration case

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court is making it harder for noncitizens who are authorized to live permanently in the United States to argue they should be allowed to stay if they've committed crimes.

The 5-4 decision Thursday split the court along ideological lines. The decision came in the case of Andre Barton, a Jamaica national and green card holder. In 1996, when he was a teenager, he was present when a friend fired a gun at the home of Barton's ex-girlfriend in Georgia. And in 2007 and 2008, he was convicted of drug possession. His crimes made him eligible to be deported. Barton argued he should be eligible to stay.