Career EDGE, a web-based platform to deliver virtual career services to job-seekers is set to be implemented statewide this month.

The South Central Workforce Development Board was the first workforce board in Kentucky to begin utilizing Career EDGE.

Career EDGE consists of 18 interactive modules with built-in virtual coaching including a job interview simulator, resume and job application builder, guidance in developing a personal brand, and Contact: Robert Boone South Central Workforce Development Board Email: robert@southcentralworkforce.com.

Phone: 270-935-0518 essential life skills curriculum to support career seekers in preparation for finding a job or advance in employment.

Along with the introduction of Career EDGE in each of the state’s 10 workforce regions, is an outreach effort primarily led on the social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @kycareeredge.

The social media presence of Kentucky Career EDGE will enhance the service delivery of Career EDGE content, provide additional resources to career seekers, and allow for a forum to share best practices in utilizing virtual tools for the job search.

Access to Kentucky Career EDGE is provided at www.kycareeredge.com. New users simply register for an account by entering in basic contact information, along with their zip code to verify Kentucky residency.

Registration takes less than one minute, after which the user has immediate access to all modules and services within the Kentucky Career EDGE platform.

The South Central Workforce Development Board leads the development and implementation of a highly effective workforce development system in the ten counties of South Central Kentucky in collaboration with business, economic development, education, and community organizations in the labor market area.

For more information on Career EDGE or the South Central Workforce Development Board, please call 270-935- 0518 or email robert@southcentralworkforce.com.