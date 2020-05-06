Crime Stoppers: BGPD Investigating two people who were assaulted

The Bowling Green Police is investigating an assault that took place the early morning hours of October 27, 2019.

Bowling Green police say that at 12:53 am officers responded to 416 East Main Avenue for a report of a fight that had involved several subjects. Once on scene officers located a male and female that had been assaulted and the male received injuries that needed advanced medical care at Vanderbilt University Hospital.

Through witness statements and video surveillance in a near by area, a subject has been described that police would like to identify and speak with.

This subject is a white male, wearing a thin beard. He is believed to be in his early to mid-20’s. The night of the assault the male subject was wearing a brown or gold cowboy hat, blue jeans, boots, and was carrying a cane.

