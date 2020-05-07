BG Area Chamber of Commerce aims to help local businesses that feel harsh impact of pandemic

Sadly, some businesses won't survive this time. However, the city of Bowling Green is trying to help local businesses during this pandemic.

Local officials say they're trying to do everything they can to ensure businesses have all the help and resources they need.

The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce hosts frequents calls with the local business community.

According to officials, you don't have to be a member to take advantage of these resources on the local or state level.

"We're going to continue to work with them, and we're going to try to make it as seamless as possible to get back open," said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. "We hope that most or at least many of the businesses will be able to survive this economic downturn, but it's going to be a struggle for everyone."

These discussions with the business community cover concerns and even guidance for sustainability. The city is also pushing back its "net profit license fee" filing to July 15.

"On the city side, we did push back our filing deadlines and will continue to provide the basic services that we have been throughout this, even though our revenue will be significantly impacted as well," said Mayor Bruce Wilkerson.

