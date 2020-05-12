Smokey Pig Bar-B-Q announces re-opening

“We will be temporarily closed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience,” said Smokey Pig Bar-B-Q in a Facebook post.

After announcing a temporary closure in late March, Smokey Pig Bar-B-Q posted to their Facebook page to allow their patrons to know they will soon be back in business!

According to a Facebook post, Smokey Pig Bar-B-Q says they have installed a walk-up window for service. Smokey Pig says they will resume operations on Tuesday May, 19th.

They will be taking call-in and walk-up orders.