Research study focusing on how PPE is impacting healthcare workers emotionally and physically

Western Kentucky Heart and Lung Research Foundation is conducting multi-part research on how COVID-19 is impacting certain areas of the healthcare system.

One part of that research consists of how healthcare workers have been impacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The main findings of this study involve the constant use of PPE and what the emotional and physical outcomes are.

Researchers have designed a survey to assess the social impact of COVID on healthcare workers, and if they feel burnt out or are physically injured due to PPE. The research will help them determine how they can support them on an emotional and physical level.

"We have noticed some abrasions in people, and because of that, we're trying to give them a break from wearing PPE, explain Dr. Aniruddha Singh, Chairman of Western Kentucky Heart and Lung Research Foundation. "So people who are in the COVID unit, we're making sure they go on scheduled breaks where they're able to take the PPE off, so they're able to rest the part of the face where the N95 mask sits and again."

The research foundation is still in the process of getting their final survey back from healthcare workers, so they don't have the final results just yet.