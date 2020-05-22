Shop Local: Ford’s Furniture

Continuing our shop local initiative we visited Ford's Furniture.

Ford's says they're taking precautions for their customers and staff, have deals on all their inventory, and even offer sanitization and non-contact delivery services.

"The 20th was our first day that the Governor allowed us to be open and we opened at 9 a.m. and didn't get closed until 7 p.m. Since opening we have gone through some real strict rules for our floor people and our employees as far as our sales staff. We have gone through the entire store and sanitized everything. Throughout the store we have discounted everything a minimum of 20% and we've got some things as much as 55% off," said Co-Owner, Alvin Ford.

